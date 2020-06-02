Testing and tracing must become a new way of life – Government TV advert

A Government TV advert about NHS Test and Trace says it “must become a new way of life”.

The animated advert is part of a public information campaign from the Department of Health and Social Care, and reiterates the need for people to self-isolate and get tested as soon as they develop coronavirus symptoms.

As many as 25,000 people have been brought in to help run the test and trace scheme which was launched on Thursday and is seen as a key part of efforts to ease the country out of lockdown.

The first advert aired at 7.15pm on Tuesday.

The advert explains how anyone who tests positive for coronavirus will be contacted by NHS Test and Trace and asked about their recent interactions – people they have been in direct contact with or been within two metres of for more than 15 minutes.

People identified as having been in close contact with someone who has had a positive test must then stay at home for 14 days, even if they do not have symptoms, to stop unknowingly spreading the virus, the Department of Health said.

(PA Graphics)

Actor Mark Strong does the voiceover on the advert, saying: “To control coronavirus, testing and tracing must become a new way of life.

“If you have symptoms, you need to get a test immediately. Do not leave home for any other reason.

“If you test positive, NHS Test and Trace will contact you to trace people you might have infected.

“If you’re told you’ve been exposed to an infected person, you must self isolate for 14 days.

“Play your part in testing and tracing so we can safely return to a more normal life.”