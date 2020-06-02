Reiss sets out plans to reopen first 26 UK stores

Fashion retailer Reiss said it will reopen its first 26 UK stores on June 15 after being given the go-ahead to swing open its doors again.

The fast-growing company said it is in the latest stage of its phased reopening plans, having already opened some stores in Europe.

It said it will implement a number of health and safety procedures to help comply with government guidance.

The high street chain said it will restrict the number of customers allowed in stores at any one time and will use clear social distancing markers.

It added that it will limit access to fitting rooms, encouraging customers to try products on at home, with it extending its returns policy to 60 days.

Reiss said it will also reduce its trading hours and provide staff with face masks and disposable gloves.

Christos Angelides, chief executive of Reiss, said the company has been “encouraged” by its first openings in continental Europe and has seen a “very positive” reaction to its new collection.

He said: “We have been working on a phased reopening plan for a number of weeks.

“Reiss stores will be carefully managed, in accordance with the latest health and safety guidelines, to ensure the utmost wellbeing of our staff and customers.

“We have transferred key learnings from our European teams and customers to ensure a safe, robust and enjoyable experience in the UK.”

The pandemic has dealt a heavy blow to high street retailers already under pressure, with Debenhams, Laura Ashley and Cath Kidston all sliding into administration since the virus hit the UK.