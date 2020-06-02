Advertising
Pilot, 77, dies after motorised paraglider crashes in field
The man was pronounced dead at the scene in Kilmacolm, Inverclyde.
The pilot of a motorised paraglider has died after his aircraft crashed in a field in Inverclyde.
Police were called to the area near Garshangan Road in Kilmacolm at around 11.50am on Tuesday.
The 77-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 11.50am on Tuesday, June 2, police were called to a field near Garshangan Road, Kilmacolm, where a motorised paraglider had crashed.
“Emergency services are in attendance however the 77-year-old male pilot was pronounced dead at the scene.
“A full report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”
