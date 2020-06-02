In Pictures: Sky high for soaring aerial views of London’s landmarks

Stunning aerial views of London show off some of the city’s famous landmarks.

Buckingham Palace, the Palace of Westminster and Westminster Abbey are among the sites captured from above in drone footage by the PA news agency after permission to fly over the centre of the capital was granted.

The Victoria Tower at the Palace of Westminster (left) and the Victoria Tower Gardens running along Millbank, Abingdon Street Gardens and Great College Street and Westminster School (bottom right) Lambeth Bridge leading to Lambeth Palace (left), and Vauxhall Bridge (top right) (Steve Parsons/PA)

The junction of Parliament Street, Great George Street and Parliament Square, with St James’s Park on the left with government buildings which house departments including the Treasury, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, HMRC, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Downing Street, the Cabinet Office and Horse Guards Parade, and (right) the Ministry of Defence, the Old War Office Building and the Department for International Trade (Steve Parsons/PA)

Parliament Square with the Sir Winston Churchill statue in the top right corner at the junction with Great George Street leading to Westminster Bridge and the Supreme Court building (bottom left) (Steve Parsons/PA)

Buckingham Palace and St James’s Park, the Ministry of Justice on Tothill Street, Methodist Central Hall and Matthew Parker Street (bottom left) and the Queen Elizabeth II Centre (bottom right) (Steve Parsons/PA)

The junction of Victoria Street and Tothill Street, showing Westminster Abbey (bottom left), the Crimea and Indian Mutiny Memorial, the Department for Education (top left), Barclays Bank (centre) and Methodist Central Hall on Storey’s Gate (right) (Steve Parsons/PA)

The view along Parliament Street to the Cenotaph and Whitehall, from the junction with Great George Street, with (left) government buildings which house departments including the Treasury, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, HMRC, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Downing Street, the Cabinet Office and Horse Guards Parade, and (right) the Ministry of Defence, the Old War Office Building and the Department for International Trade (Steve Parsons/PA)

The London Eye (centre) County Hall, Westminster Bridge leading to the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge hotel, Hungerford Bridge and the Royal Festival Hall, Waterloo Bridge, and the Queen Elizabeth Tower, which is covered in scaffolding during refurbishment, and part of the Palace of Westminster (Steve Parsons/PA)

An aerial view of (bottom centre) Westminster School with The College Garden to its left and Dean’s Yard to its right, Church House Westminster (centre) at Great College Street and Tufton Street with the Home Office behind on Marsham Street, and the Department for Education (right) on Great Smith Street (Steve Parsons/PA)

A bus passing in front of the Supreme Court (bottom left) from Broad Sanctuary on to Parliament Square (Steve Parsons/PA)

Westminster Abbey (foreground), the London Eye, County Hall, Westminster Bridge, Hungerford Bridge, Waterloo Bridge and Parliament Street (Steve Parsons/PA)