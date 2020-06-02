Advertising
Illustrator’s world record-breaking art lesson attended by more than 45,000
Rob Biddulph helped tens of thousands of people to draw a blue whale and raised money for charity.
A children’s author and illustrator has set a world record for the largest online art lesson, raising more than £50,000 for charity in the process.
Rob Biddulph, creator of Odd Dog Out and Blown Away amongst other titles, taught 45,611 participants how to draw a blue whale on Thursday May 21.
The Guinness World Records required 10,000 unique users to actively participate in the lesson for the record to be set – a target which has now been confirmed was smashed by four times by participants from Europe, Asia and beyond.
“When I first started the #DrawWithRob classes back in March I had no idea they’d lead to a Guinness World Records title – but here we are!” said Mr Biddulph. “The support I’ve received from everyone – kids, parents, grandparents and beyond – has been overwhelming.
“I hope I’ve helped to inspire people of all ages to continue creating beautiful artwork long into the future.”
Mr Biddulph’s tuition also helped to raise £51,970 for charities working to fight the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic – donations for which included a winning auction bid of £970 for the teacher’s own whale picture.
All those that attended the class are to receive a digital certificate from Guinness World Records for taking part.
Advertising
The challenge was organised in partnership with talent investment company Entrepreneur First.
“We set out to break the record as a way of bringing together business owners, employees, parents and children alike, giving everyone the chance to make history at home at a uniquely challenging time,” said Sam Barnett, president of Entrepreneur First.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.