Illustrator’s world record-breaking art lesson attended by more than 45,000

A children’s author and illustrator has set a world record for the largest online art lesson, raising more than £50,000 for charity in the process.

Rob Biddulph, creator of Odd Dog Out and Blown Away amongst other titles, taught 45,611 participants how to draw a blue whale on Thursday May 21.

The Guinness World Records required 10,000 unique users to actively participate in the lesson for the record to be set – a target which has now been confirmed was smashed by four times by participants from Europe, Asia and beyond.

Rob Biddulph taught those in attendance to draw a blue whale (Art World Records)

“When I first started the #DrawWithRob classes back in March I had no idea they’d lead to a Guinness World Records title – but here we are!” said Mr Biddulph. “The support I’ve received from everyone – kids, parents, grandparents and beyond – has been overwhelming.

“I hope I’ve helped to inspire people of all ages to continue creating beautiful artwork long into the future.”

Mr Biddulph’s tuition also helped to raise £51,970 for charities working to fight the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic – donations for which included a winning auction bid of £970 for the teacher’s own whale picture.

All those that attended the class are to receive a digital certificate from Guinness World Records for taking part.

Mr Biddulph has been sharing lesson videos every Tuesday and Thursday (Art World Records)

The challenge was organised in partnership with talent investment company Entrepreneur First.

“We set out to break the record as a way of bringing together business owners, employees, parents and children alike, giving everyone the chance to make history at home at a uniquely challenging time,” said Sam Barnett, president of Entrepreneur First.