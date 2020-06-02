Government accused of ‘colour blind approach’ after review of BAME virus deaths

A Windrush campaigner has accused the Government of taking a “colour blind approach” in tackling Covid-19 after a review found black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) people are more likely to die from the virus.

Patrick Vernon, a former Hackney Labour councillor, said a public inquiry needed to be launched to fully assess the impact of coronavirus on BAME communities.

It comes after a review by Public Health England (PHE) found people of Bangladeshi ethnicity had around twice the risk of death as people of white British ethnicity, while people of Chinese, Indian, Pakistani, other Asian, Caribbean and black ethnicity had between a 10% and 50% higher risk of death.

We’ve published a review of disparities in risks and outcomes of #coronavirus. The review looks at factors including age, sex, geography and ethnicity, and will help to inform the government’s future response to the pandemic. Read it here: https://t.co/9wfHgFJtuP — Public Health England (@PHE_uk) June 2, 2020

Mr Vernon told the PA news agency: “What we need now is a public inquiry with evidence from frontline staff, families and experts to give context to the data.”

He said the PHE review highlighted the contribution made by BAME people in UK society as he pointed to the large number of deaths among frontline workers who were from those communities.

To help bereaved families who have lost loved ones to Covid-19, Mr Vernon launched a fundraising page on GoFundMe to provide grants for memorial events, which has so far raised more than £20,000.

Mr Vernon accused the Government of failing to undertake a “proper impact assessment” into how Covid-19 affected BAME groups, saying this was also the case when looking at the impact on care homes.

“The report highlights that BAME lives matter, and the Government should no longer take the colour blind approach any more,” he said.

“At the beginning of the pandemic they said coronavirus does not discriminate, but the impact of it does discriminate – they didn’t look at the risks that it posed on BAME people.”

Freedom From Torture, which supports asylum seekers and refugees, is among 50 charities and organisations to sign a letter calling on the Government to take urgent action to reduce the risks to BAME groups.

Sonya Sceats, chief executive of the charity, said: “Today’s Public Health England report confirms the lethal risks to BAME people from Covid-19. An independent public inquiry is essential.”

The PHE report said the “relationship between ethnicity and health is complex and likely to be the result of a combination of factors”.

For example, BAME people are likely to be at increased risk of acquiring the infection due to the fact they are more likely to live in urban areas, in overcrowded households, in deprived areas, and have jobs that expose them to higher risk, the study said.

The review was launched last month to analyse how factors such as ethnicity can impact health outcomes from Covid-19.

Publishing the review, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the Commons that “black lives matter”, a slogan which has dominated headlines in recent weeks as protests continue in the US and around the world following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Mr Hancock said: “Black lives matter, as do those of the poorest areas of our country which have worse health outcomes, and we need to make sure all of these considerations are taken into account, and action is taken to level up the health outcomes of people across this country.”

To donate to Mr Vernon’s fundraising campaign, visit: https://gf.me/u/x3ra8q