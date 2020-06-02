Coronation Day win at the races for the Queen

The Queen has celebrated the anniversary of her coronation with a win at the races.

First Receiver, owned by the monarch, won the 3.55 Unibet Extra Place Offers Every Day/British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes at Kempton.

The colt’s success came on the 67th anniversary of the day the Queen was crowned in 1953.

The Queen celebrating a win with her racing manager John Warren at Ascot in 2013 (Tim Ireland/PA)

The Queen, an avid racing fan, is likely to have been watching live televised coverage of the race in Surrey from Windsor Castle, the day after racing resumed behind closed doors.

Racing was one of the first elite competitive sports to return in England since the coronavirus outbreak, with meetings beginning at Newcastle Racecourse on Monday following an 11-week break.

Social Distancing at its finest! First Receiver son of New Approach lands the @UnibetRacing Extra Place Offers Every Day/British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes by a long way. pic.twitter.com/8TExdA2Iaw — Kempton Park Racecourse (@kemptonparkrace) June 2, 2020

Races are taking place behind closed doors with a no-spectators policy, and with strict hygiene and social distancing rules being enforced.

With First Receiver winning by a long way, Kempton Park Racecourse tweeted the victory was “Social Distancing at its finest”.

Trained by Sir Michael Stoute, First Receiver was ridden by jockey Ryan Moore who wore the Queen’s racing colours – purple body with gold braid, scarlet sleeves and black velvet cap with gold fringe.