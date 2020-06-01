Trainee teacher reunited with grandparents on their 63rd wedding anniversary

A trainee teacher visited her grandparents on their anniversary as coronavirus restrictions in England lifted slightly.

Maisie Masterman, 21, from the Wirral, described her grandparents as her “favourite people in the world” as she saw them for the first time in 11 weeks.

Ms Masterman said she has not seen her 85-year-old grandmother or grandfather, who live 15 minutes away, since late February.

Posting photos of their visit on Twitter, Ms Masterman said: “Spent the rest of the morning in my nan and grandad’s yard. Married for 63 years today!”

Spent the rest of the morning in my nan&grandad’s yard. Married for 63 years today!! It was so lovely to see them and talk properly after 11 weeks apart, even though and couldn’t give them a hug and they haven’t quite mastered the selfie. ?? pic.twitter.com/wwzsg9cOYP — Maisie_EHU (@missmasterman) June 1, 2020

Ms Masterman said the family usually has a “celebratory lunch” with them on anniversaries, or parties for landmark wedding anniversaries.

“They’re two of my favourite people in the world and I’m so used to seeing them every Saturday afternoon. To finally see them again was like a little bit of normality,” she told the PA news agency.

“I haven’t seen them since late February, early March… With them both being at risk I didn’t want to see them with coronavirus present, then lockdown happened.”

From Monday, members of the public in England are able to meet up to six people from separate households in outside spaces, while those in shielding categories are now able to walk outside, while continuing to follow social distancing guidelines.