Relative finds note from nurses after collecting mother’s belongings

A social media user has shared a comforting note left by the nurses who looked after their mother until she died.

The social media user @DebraKi53686485 – who did not want their name published – found the note among their mother’s belongings after collecting them from hospital.

It read: “The nurses wanted you to know that your relative was not alone when they died. We sat with them and held their hands.

“This box contains a wooden heart with their finger print and a lock of their hair is tied with a ribbon. We are so sorry for your loss”.

2/2 I collected mums belongings from the hospital and amongst it all I discovered a brown box. On opening it up at home this note was on the top. I'm not asking for responses other than to say our Nurses really are Angel's in uniform and I shall clap a little louder tonight. pic.twitter.com/9qn07sV9LS — Debz & HeidiGSD (@DebraKi53686485) May 28, 2020

“I’m astonished at the response I got but pleased so many have now seen the kindness shown to the patients in their last moments when family can’t be with them,” @DebraKi53686485 told the PA news agency.

“I just wanted to show others that may be in the same position, they will not die alone. We have caring nurses going the extra mile on our behalf.”

“Well that’s me in bits… but how lovely,” one Twitter user replied.