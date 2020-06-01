‘Generous and passionate’ radiographer dies after contracting Covid-19

A daughter has paid tribute to a “generous and passionate” radiographer who died after contracting Covid-19.

Nassar Hussain, 58, from Ilford in east London, died on Wednesday at the Queen’s Hospital in Romford.

Mr Hussain had worked as a diagnostic services manager at the KIMS Hospital in Maidstone, Kent, after having worked for more than 20 years in the NHS as a radiographer.

Born in Forest Gate, east London, in 1961, he was the first of five siblings to finish school and study in university, obtaining a vocational degree in radiography.

His daughter, Farah Hussain, 28, a Labour councillor at Redbridge Council, said he was passionate about his job, adding: “He was really into the latest technology and equipment and finding out what’s wrong with people in order to help them.

“Lots of people who worked with him say he was passionate about imaging, and that he was a good and supportive manager,” she told the PA news agency.

Nassar Hussain (right) with his wife Attia and son Adam (Family handout)

Mr Hussain had fallen ill at the start of April with mild symptoms, but he developed breathing difficulties nearly two weeks after self isolating.

He was taken to hospital where his condition deteriorated, and the decision was made to put him on a ventilator.

It would be the last time Miss Hussain and her family would see him conscious.

After nearly six weeks in intensive care, Mr Hussain died on May 27.

He had no underlying health conditions and was “a real stickler” for the rules, Miss Hussain said.

Before his passing, she described how a doctor held her father’s phone to his ear so she could pass on a message.

“I told him I really loved him and was thinking about him, and that he was in our prayers and we will see him when he gets better,” a tearful Miss Hussain said.

“We really can’t thank the nurses enough, they were fantastic and made sure somebody was holding my dad’s hand in the end.”

Miss Hussain has set up a GoFundMe fundraising page to raise money for the Edhi Foundation, a non-profit social welfare charity in Pakistan, in honour of her father.

She explained: “He felt really privileged to be born in the UK and was devastated when he went to Pakistan and saw the poverty and inequality there.”

She said her father will be remembered for being a “grumpy” West Ham United Football Club supporter and for his botched DIY jobs around the house.

“He was incredibly generous with his time and advice,” she added.

“He was super proud of me and my brother, and his absolute priority in life was to give us the best start, which he did.”

Mr Hussain is survived by his wife of 33 years Attia, his daughter Farah and son Adam, 25.

To donate to Miss Hussain’s fundraiser, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-nassar-hussain039s-memory?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet