Man dies after boat sinks off Lancashire coast

A man has died and two others have been rescued after a boat sank.

Emergency services were called to reports of a vessel in difficulty about a mile off the coast at Fleetwood, Lancashire, shortly before 8am on Sunday.

The victim, believed to be in his thirties and from Blackburn, was later recovered from the water by a lifeboat crew.

A 71-year-old man from Accrington and a 70-year-old man from the Blackburn area were taken to hospital as a precaution after they suffered from shock and the effects of the cold water.

The boat involved was thought to have been a decommissioned fishing vessel.

In a statement, Lancashire Police said: “While he has not been formally identified, the deceased is believed to be a man in his thirties from Blackburn.

“His next of kin are being informed and our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and the matter will be referred to HM Coroner.”