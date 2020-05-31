Luxury watches worth £300,000 stolen as Riyad Mahrez’s penthouse raided

Three luxury watches worth more than £300,000 were stolen as thieves raided the penthouse apartment of Manchester City footballer Riyad Mahrez.

More than £50,000 in cash along with Cartier bracelets and rare football shirts worth up to £150,000 were also taken in the raid, The Sun newspaper reported.

Mahrez, 29, was said to not have been at home when the offenders used a key fob to access his apartment and three others in the Manchester city centre block on the afternoon of April 24.

The Sun quoted a letter sent to residents which read: “Four apartments were accessed without authority using a fob which had general access throughout the building.

“The fob in question is now in our possession, has been fully deactivated and cannot be used again.”

Police are investigating.

Masked attackers previously targeted the home of England footballer Dele Alli (John Walton/PA)

Earlier this month, England footballer Dele Alli spoke of the “horrible experience” of being punched by armed raiders who stole watches and jewellery from his London home.

The Spurs midfielder was ordered to hand over valuables to the raiders during the early hours attack as he played pool with his brother and his model girlfriend Ruby Mae.

The two knife-wielding masked intruders then fled from his home in leafy Hadley Wood.

In March, the family of Alli’s team-mate Jan Vertonghen were robbed at knifepoint while he was away on Champions League duty.

Vertonghen was part of the squad that travelled to Germany for the last-16 second leg with RB Leipzig when four thieves wearing balaclavas raided his home.

They were armed with knives, but Vertonghen’s wife and two children were unharmed.