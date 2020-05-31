In Pictures: Sunseekers make a splash as lockdown restrictions begin to ease

Crowds flocked back to Durdle Door and other beauty spots on Sunday as lockdown restrictions continue to ease.

Emergency services had been called to the Dorset beauty spot on Saturday but large numbers again defied calls to avoid visiting and took advantage of the weather.

The opportunity to let off steam was there across the country with police looking on.

The P&O cruise ship Britannia heads into the Solent as she leaves Southampton water (Andrew Matthews/PA)

People enjoying the good weather at Ruislip Lido in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A PSNI officer monitors people enjoying the warm weather at the Botanic Gardens in Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)

Cyclists ride along The Mall in London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A Highland cow cools off in the waters of Loch Lubnaig (Jane Barlow/PA)

A man sunbathes in St James’ Park, London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A person stands on the rocks above the sea at Durdle Door, near Lulworth, despite Dorset Council announcing that the beach was closed to the public (Andrew Matthews/PA)

People enjoying the good weather by Three Shires Head on the River Dane, where Cheshire, Derbyshire and Staffordshire meet (Jacob King/PA)

A cyclist does a wheelie outside Buckingham Palace (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

More antics at Three Shires Head (Jacob King/PA)

Rowers on the River Thames near Maidenhead (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A cyclist crosses the railway bridge in White Waltham, Berkshire (Jonathan Brady/PA)