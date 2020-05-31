Advertising
In Pictures: Sunseekers make a splash as lockdown restrictions begin to ease
Many took advantage of the glorious weather to relax in beauty spots around the country.
Crowds flocked back to Durdle Door and other beauty spots on Sunday as lockdown restrictions continue to ease.
Emergency services had been called to the Dorset beauty spot on Saturday but large numbers again defied calls to avoid visiting and took advantage of the weather.
The opportunity to let off steam was there across the country with police looking on.
Advertising
Advertising
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.