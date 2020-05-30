Advertising
What the papers say – May 30
The easing of lockdown has taken over from the Dominic Cummings affair on the nation’s front pages.
The Dominic Cummings saga features on only one front page on Saturday, as more papers focus on the easing of lockdown restrictions.
The Guardian stays on the prime minister’s aide, saying MPs have been swamped with angry emails about Mr Cummings.
Elsewhere, The Times reports most schools will reopen on Monday in defiance of the country’s biggest teaching union.
The Daily Mail says the plan to quarantine visitors to the UK is “in chaos” due to doubts about how to police it.
Despite restrictions easing from Monday, The Daily Telegraph leads with police warnings for people to continue observing lockdown this weekend.
And The Independent and the i strike a cautionary tone, citing a leading scientist who believes it is too early to relax the lockdown.
The Daily Mirror, however, says Britons are set to launch a “barbecue frenzy” after restrictions ease on Monday.
The Daily Express leads on a new monument being built to honour 999 workers who have died fighting the coronavirus.
The Financial Times reports Rishi Sunak is focusing on a job creation plan for the UK.
The Sun leads on boxer Anthony Joshua saying he can not wait to fight Tyson Fury.
And the Daily Star reports on a political correctness row associated with a TV game show.
