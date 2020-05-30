What the papers say – May 30

The Dominic Cummings saga features on only one front page on Saturday, as more papers focus on the easing of lockdown restrictions.

The Guardian stays on the prime minister’s aide, saying MPs have been swamped with angry emails about Mr Cummings.

Guardian front page, Saturday 30 May 2020: MPs deluged with angryemails over Cummings pic.twitter.com/ssSEp6XqlA — The Guardian (@guardian) May 29, 2020

Elsewhere, The Times reports most schools will reopen on Monday in defiance of the country’s biggest teaching union.

The Times 30/5/20 The sun sets behind Devil's Chair – an ancient ridge in the picturesque Shropshire Hills. Photo : Andrew Fusek Peters/SWNS #tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes #buyapaper @thetimes pic.twitter.com/Bff4jQJuB1 — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) May 29, 2020

The Daily Mail says the plan to quarantine visitors to the UK is “in chaos” due to doubts about how to police it.

Despite restrictions easing from Monday, The Daily Telegraph leads with police warnings for people to continue observing lockdown this weekend.

Tomorrow’s Telegraph front page: “Don't try to see family or friends this weekend”#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/iYROLNHn5p — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 29, 2020

And The Independent and the i strike a cautionary tone, citing a leading scientist who believes it is too early to relax the lockdown.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Have lockdown measures been lifted too soon? #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/3tR7DrO8P2 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 29, 2020

The Daily Mirror, however, says Britons are set to launch a “barbecue frenzy” after restrictions ease on Monday.

The Daily Express leads on a new monument being built to honour 999 workers who have died fighting the coronavirus.

The Financial Times reports Rishi Sunak is focusing on a job creation plan for the UK.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Saturday May 30 https://t.co/xsGMtpJUdA pic.twitter.com/soR1s61ZeE — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 29, 2020

The Sun leads on boxer Anthony Joshua saying he can not wait to fight Tyson Fury.

And the Daily Star reports on a political correctness row associated with a TV game show.