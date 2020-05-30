Three people seriously injured jumping off cliffs at Durdle Door beach in Dorset

Three people have been seriously injured jumping off cliffs into the sea at a beach in Dorset.

Air ambulances landed at the scene at Durdle Door on Saturday afternoon and police are now asking people to stay away from the popular tourist spot.

A post on Poole Police’s Facebook page said people were jumping from the arch at the site, and videos posted on other social media networks show people climbing and making the leap from the 200ft rocks.

Officers and partner agencies are dealing with a critical incident at Durdle Door. The incident involved people jumping… Posted by Poole Police on Saturday, May 30, 2020

Images posted on social media by Purbeck Police show helicopters landing on the sand and crowds leaving the beach en masse as the area was evacuated.

HM Coastguard and the RNLI are helping to clear the area after police were called at around 3.45pm.

Chief Inspector Claire Phillips, of Dorset Police, said: “We have had to close the beach at Durdle Door to allow air ambulances to land. As a result, we are evacuating the beach and the surrounding cliff area.

“I am urging people to leave the area to enable emergency services to treat the injured people.”

Please avoid Durdle Door as the beach is now CLOSED due to two helicopters having to land for two separate incidents…. Posted by Purbeck Police on Saturday, May 30, 2020

Pictures taken earlier on Saturday showed the beach busy as the public were reminded to practise social distancing in the good weather following the relaxation of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.