In Pictures: Sunny skies tempt hundreds out of lockdown

People were reminded to practise social distancing as they made the most of the continuing warm weather to venture out to beaches and other beauty spots.

Downing Street warned the public that meet-ups remain prohibited until Monday, when the latest gradual easing of the lockdown in England will let people see friends and family in parks and gardens in socially distanced groups of no more than six.

In Scotland, people can meet one other household at a time as long as it is outdoors and in groups of eight or less. Those in Wales will also be allowed to gather with others outdoors from Monday, while in Northern Ireland more retailers can open and small outdoor weddings will receive the go-ahead from June 8 if the coronavirus infection rate remains under control.

Crowds lined up to climb down to Durdle Door beach in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Cars parked in the car park at Durdle Door (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Families splash across the River Dove in Dovedale in the Peak District (Jacob King/PA)

The prospect of sunny weather had worried some that people would breach the remaining social distancing guidance (Peter Byrne/PA)

In Dorset, beach fans could be seen in spaced apart rows (Andrew Matthews/PA)

People enjoying the good weather on the beach at Walton-on-the-Naze in Essex (PA)

The public had been urged to practise social distancing (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A rower enjoys a spot of exercise on the River Thames (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The long stretch of coast at Formby, Merseyside (Peter Byrne/PA)

Crowds gather at Durdle Door, near Lulworth in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A water skier on the lake at Westhorpe Water Sports Centre near Marlow (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The next stage of lockdown restrictions being eased does not begin until Monday (Andrew Matthews/PA)