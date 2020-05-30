Advertising
In Pictures: Sunny skies tempt hundreds out of lockdown
People were reminded to practise social distancing as they made the most of the continuing warm weather to venture out to beaches and other beauty spots.
Downing Street warned the public that meet-ups remain prohibited until Monday, when the latest gradual easing of the lockdown in England will let people see friends and family in parks and gardens in socially distanced groups of no more than six.
In Scotland, people can meet one other household at a time as long as it is outdoors and in groups of eight or less. Those in Wales will also be allowed to gather with others outdoors from Monday, while in Northern Ireland more retailers can open and small outdoor weddings will receive the go-ahead from June 8 if the coronavirus infection rate remains under control.
