In Pictures: Britons enjoy their time in the sun as lockdown rules are relaxed

The glorious weather has given Britons even more incentive to embrace the easing of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

Walkers and boaters were among those indulging in activities that have been curtailed during the public health emergency while two pilots were evidently enjoying the blue skies, judging by the patterns left by their manoeuvres.

Dolphins and geese also enjoyed their time in the sun.

A dog walker on Dumyat near Stirling (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Dry banks at Dowry Reservoir in Oldham (Danny Lawson/PA)

Walkers practice social distancing on Dumyat (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Geese in the river Darent, near Lullingstone Castle in Eynsford, Kent (Yui Mok/PA)

The effects of a dry May can be seen with low reservoir levels (Danny Lawson/PA)

A cyclist near Stirling (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Pilots were also taking a spin in the blue skies (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A dolphin frolicking off the coast of Berwick-upon-Tweed, Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A man fishing at Dowry Reservoir (Danny Lawson/PA)

Tennis player Maia Lumsden took advantage of the easing of Scotland’s lockdown rules as well as the good weather (Jeff Holmes/PA)

An aerial view of Jumbles Reservoir in North West England (Richard McCarthy/PA)

Women cool down in the water at Portobello beach near Edinburgh (Andrew Milligan/PA)