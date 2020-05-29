Advertising
In Pictures: Britons enjoy their time in the sun as lockdown rules are relaxed
Glorious weather greeted those taking advantage of the loosening of the emergency measures.
The glorious weather has given Britons even more incentive to embrace the easing of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.
Walkers and boaters were among those indulging in activities that have been curtailed during the public health emergency while two pilots were evidently enjoying the blue skies, judging by the patterns left by their manoeuvres.
Dolphins and geese also enjoyed their time in the sun.
