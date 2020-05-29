EE’s 5G service reaches 80 locations on first anniversary since launch

EE has now switched on 5G in 80 cities and towns across the UK, as the network provider marks a year since launching the service.

The BT-owned firm revealed that customers on its 5G network are mostly using it to watch more video, with YouTube proving to be the most popular app, followed by Netflix, Facebook, Instagram and Google.

EE became the first to introduce the next generation of mobile data, starting with parts of London, Edinburgh, Belfast, Cardiff, Birmingham and Manchester.

EE was the first company to launch 5G to the public in the UK (Steve Parsons/PA)

Within 12 months it has expanded to multiple spots, stretching from Bath and Birkenhead, to Loughborough and Loughton.

5G offers speeds several times that of current-generation 4G.

Marc Allera, chief executive of BT’s consumer division, said: “In just one year, we’ve already seen a number of incredible experiences and real-life use cases that 5G enables, both for consumers and businesses, and there’s still so much more to come.

“5G technology will continue to make our customers’ lives easier, make our networks more efficient, and help launch entirely new ideas and businesses that we haven’t yet imagined.”