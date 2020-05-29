Duchess of York praises daughter on postponed wedding day

Sarah, Duchess of York has sympathised with her daughter Princess Beatrice on what would have been her wedding day.

Beatrice was planning to marry her fiance, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, on May 29 in the Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace, but the nuptials were postponed some time ago due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a series of tweets Sarah wrote: “Love you my darling Beatrice. You have given me more joy than I could ever wish for. I am so excited to celebrate yours and Edo’s love when we all are out of lockdown.”

She went on to say: “The most important thing is health and love and today I send it to you and all the other people that were getting married during this time .. so proud of you all.”

Beatrice and Edoardo announced their engagement last September, ending months of speculation.

Love you my darling Beatrice. You have given me more joy than I could ever wish for. I am so excited to celebrate yours and Edo’s love when we all are out of lockdown. pic.twitter.com/FDaO9UMzpW — Sarah Ferguson (@SarahTheDuchess) May 29, 2020

Mr Mapelli Mozzi, a millionaire property tycoon, known as Edo, and Beatrice began dating in autumn 2018, and were soon being tipped to walk up the aisle.

The princess, who split from her long-term boyfriend Dave Clark in 2016 after 10 years together, got engaged during a weekend trip to Italy.

Advertising

Their families have known one another for many years and the couple are said to have started a relationship after meeting again at Princess Eugenie’s wedding.

Beatrice is ninth in line to the throne, and a cousin of the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex.

She is not a full-time working royal but works for Afiniti, an artificial intelligence software firm, where she is vice president of partnerships and strategy.

Mr Mapelli Mozzi is the son of former Olympic skier Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi and Nikki Williams-Ellis and is a count himself.

The princess will become a stepmother, as he has a young son named Wolfie with his ex-fiancee Dara Huang.