Artist creates Covid-19 themed mural to pay tribute to NHS workers in Birmingham

A street artist in Birmingham has paid tribute to NHS workers with a Covid-19 themed mural.

Street artist Gent 48 was commissioned by Art For Charity to create a new mural, entitled Forward in Unity, to raise money for the Lord Mayor’s Charity and “represent Birmingham” during the coronavirus pandemic.

The large mural depicts key workers against the backdrop of the city’s skyline.

“It’s more about representing Birmingham. Everyone in Birmingham coming together as the coronavirus has affected everyone in all sorts of ways, big or small,” the artist said.

“I think we just wanted to show that we were thinking about everyone.”

The mural is situated on Meriden Street in Digbeth, Birmingham.