‘Amazing’ efforts of community workers praised by hirsute Harry

The Duke of Sussex appears to be showing one of the classic symptoms of being in lockdown – hair in need of a trim.

Harry’s growing hair was on show when he praised three young people for their “amazing work” supporting their communities during the coronavirus outbreak.

The duke chatted, via a videocall from his home in the US, with the London trio from the organisation Sport at the Heart, who have been delivering food packages in their neighbourhoods.

He said: “You’re doing such amazing work and thank you so much for being you, and for being so kind and compassionate and caring to others.”

This week the Duke of Sussex joined some of the incredible young volunteers from @SportattheHeart to hear about their work supporting their local communities through the #Covid19UK crisis

With barbershops and hair salons still closed in the UK, and in Los Angeles where Harry lives with wife Meghan and son Archie, some people have been cutting their own hair, like BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty.

It is not known how members of the royal family have been maintaining their grooming regimes during lockdown, but in the UK they have been sporting tidy hairstyles during their many videocall appearances.

During the chat Harry told the young people: “Am I right in saying all three of you are carrying on the volunteer work in some shape or form, whether it’s food deliveries, whether it’s package deliveries, whatever it is – medical supplies.

“You guys are helping out as much as you can, right?”

The duke chatted from his home in the US (Chris Jackson/PA)

Sport at the Heart, a charity focused on getting families active, is part of the StreetGames network that uses sport to support disadvantaged young people.

It is also associated with the Fit and Fed programme, an initiative long-supported by the duke, which works to combat hunger and food poverty during the school holidays.

The duke chatted to Koran Goldstone and Matthew Burrage, both 25, who work full time for Sport at the Heart, and Falhat Husein, 19, who volunteers for the organisation which delivers activities from a youth centre, in the London Borough of Brent, which Harry visited a few years ago.

“You guys can speak better than I can, but actually helping people, makes you feel better,” Harry said.

Since lockdown, Sport at the Heart has been hosting virtual group activities like street dance, family zumba, school support tutoring, drama club and cooking workshops.

Nary Wijeratne, director of Sport at the Heart, said: “These young Londoners are so inspirational. With all that’s going on across the world right now, the team received a well-received boost from the duke.

“His positive and kind words really gave them some encouragement.”