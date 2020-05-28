The main changes as Scotland enters phase one of easing lockdown

People in Scotland will be able to spend more time outdoors as the country moves into phase one of the Scottish Government’s four-step plan for easing lockdown.

From Friday, people will be able to meet one other household at a time outdoors – though they should continue to socially distance when meeting and the maximum number in the group should be eight.

Some non-contact outdoor leisure activities such as golf, tennis, bowls and fishing will be allowed to restart from Friday.

A greenkeeper preparing the Old Course at St Andrews ahead of reopening (Andrew Milligan/PA)

On the same date, people will be allowed to sit and sunbathe in local parks and travel to somewhere local for recreation, though they are advised not to travel further than around five miles for this purpose.

Garden centres and drive-through food outlets can reopen from Friday.

Recycling centres will be allowed to open once again from Monday.

Most outdoor work can resume from Friday, while construction sites can at that point start to prepare for a resumption of work.

Teachers and other staff will be allowed to re-enter schools from Monday to prepare for the proposed return of schools on August 11.

Childminders and fully outdoor nurseries can start to reopen from Wednesday June 3, though there will be limits on the number of children that can be cared for. Further guidance for childminders will be issued on Monday.

Also during phase one, some key public services such as respite care, children’s hearings and vital health programmes will begin to restart their work. The Scottish Government said further announcements on timing will be made in due course.