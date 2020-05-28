Pret announces plans to reopen 200 more shops from June 1

Sandwich and coffee chain Pret A Manger will reopen more than 200 sites for takeaway and delivery from June 1, meaning over 300 shops will be back online after the coronavirus lockdown.

Shops will reopen for the first time in towns and cities including Bath, Bournemouth, Newcastle, Exeter and Liverpool, the company said.

All Prets were initially shut, including for delivery and takeaway, with bosses saying they wanted to protect staff.

With offices and commuting hubs empty, many of the sites would have also been deserted and Pret is expected to look at other avenues for revenue while office workers stay home.

With commuting hubs empty, Pret’s customers disappeared (Victoria Jones/PA)

Rivals including McDonald’s, Nando’s and Greggs have revealed plans to welcome back hungry customers initially through deliveries, takeaways and drive-thru services.

To ensure social distancing for staff in Pret kitchens, each site will offer a limited menu, including its club sandwich, tuna baguette and chicken salad, it added.

Pret will also sell macaroni cheese, soups and risottos for customers to heat at home. It follows a similar move to start selling coffee beans direct to consumers though Amazon.

Orders for delivery can be made through Deliveroo, Just Eat and UberEats depending on the shop’s location, the company added.

A series of safety measures have been introduced including protective Perspex screens, restricted customer numbers, social distancing in kitchens and extra cleaning.