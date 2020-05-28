Missing Liverpool teenagers could be in North Ayrshire, say police

Two teenagers missing from Liverpool for a week could be together in North Ayrshire, police believe.

Andrew O’Brien, 14, was last seen at home at 11.55pm on Wednesday May 20 while Elliot Ryan, 15, was reported missing from home at 1.45pm on Thursday May 21.

Police believe they may be together in Irvine and are appealing for information on their whereabouts.

Andrew is white with a pale complexion, 5ft 8in, of medium build, with short mousy hair and is clean-shaven.

When he was last seen he was wearing a Mountain Equipment bubble coat with orange drawstrings and possibly a blue Berghaus jacket, with black Berghaus combat trousers and black Nike 110 trainers.

Elliot, also known as Elliot Vickers, is white with a pale complexion, 5ft 9in, slim, with collar-length straight brown hair and is clean-shaven.

When last seen he was wearing dark combat trousers and may also have green shorts with him, a dark Under Armour coat and black Nike trainers.

Anyone who has seen the missing teenagers or knows of their whereabouts is asked to DM @MerPolCC, call 101 or contact @missingpeople on 116 000.