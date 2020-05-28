Man charged with murder of 16-year-old Louise Smith

A 29 year-old man has been charged with the murder of 16-year-old Louise Smith, who disappeared on VE Day.

Hampshire Police said Shane Lee Mays, of Somborne Drive, Havant, has been remanded in custody and will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The teenager was last seen alive in Somborne Drive in the Leigh Park area of Havant at midday on May 8.

Police at Havant Thicket (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Her body was found in nearby woodland at Havant Thicket on May 21.

She was described by a family friend as a “lovely girl with a heart of gold”.

A 29-year-old woman, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with the investigation, has been released on bail, police said.

Mandy Ferdinando, who had known Louise since she was a young girl, previously told the PA news agency: “She was a lovely girl with a heart of gold.

“The community is devastated, sad, shocked. I can’t speak for everybody but when anyone hears of a young person, whoever it may be, it’s very sad.”