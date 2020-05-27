Advertising
What the papers say – May 27
Reports of a Tory revolt over the Dominic Cummings saga feature prominently on the nation’s front pages.
Attacks and ridicule aimed at Boris Johnson’s Government and his aide Dominic Cummings lead the Wednesday papers.
The Daily Mirror keeps up its attacks on a Government in “chaos”, rounding on Mr Cummings and the minister deployed to front the media on Tuesday, Michael Gove.
So too The Guardian, which leads on a “rising Tory revolt” over the Prime Minister’s refusal to sack his senior adviser.
The Daily Telegraph reports on the same revolt, while The Independent adds Tory MPs will “interrogate” Mr Johnson over the Cummings case.
The Times and the i splash with a drop in Mr Johnson’s approval rating over the Cummings affair.
Metro also reports on a Government in turmoil, turning its focus on Matt Hancock’s swiftly rejected plan to review fines for parents who break lockdown measures, calling the Health Secretary’s performance “Hancock’s half hour”.
And the Daily Star also opts for humour, ridiculing Mr Cummings’s claim of taking a drive to test his impaired eyesight, while also offering a free “Do whatever the hell you want” mask bearing the controversial aide’s face.
Meanwhile, the Daily Mail says housing estates will face new localised lockdowns in the event of coronavirus flare-ups as the country reopens.
The Sun strikes an upbeat tone, reporting on families getting back together as lockdown restrictions ease.
The drug Remdesvir has provided a boost for the treating of Covid-19, according to the Daily Express.
And the Financial Times reports on bank warnings that soaring public debt will put the eurozone under pressure.
