Two NHS colleagues die on same day after testing positive for Covid-19

Two Filipino-born NHS colleagues died on the same day after both testing positive for coronavirus.

Dominga David, 62, and Allan Macalalad, 44, who worked for Cardiff and Vale University Health Board in South Wales, both died on Tuesday.

The two deaths come amid claims that Filipinos have the highest death rate of staff across the NHS and care services during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The PA news agency has verified 187 frontline health and care deaths, of which 28 (15%) were people of Filipino heritage.

Mother-of-one Ms David, a nurse from Penarth who had been at University Hospital Llandough since 2004, was described as an “exceptionally hard worker and a respectful, kind and compassionate person”.

On Wednesday, her health board said she died in an intensive care unit.

It said in a tribute to her: "The teams say she was part of their family and she was well-loved by everyone.

It said in a tribute to her: “The teams say she was part of their family and she was well-loved by everyone.

“She is survived by her son, Renzie, to whom we send our deepest condolences.”

Mr Macalalad, who lived with his wife Elsie, a nurse, and son Justin in Cardiff, had worked as a theatre assistant treating eye disorders for two years, and was described as a “perfect gentleman” and a “a loyal team player”.

He died at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Llantrisant.

A tribute to him said: “Allan was a carpenter by trade and had lived an interesting life before settling in Cardiff with his wife, Elsie, who is also a nurse with a neighbouring health board.

“He is survived by Elsie and his son, Justin, to whom we send our deepest condolences.

“Elsie has asked the UHB to also convey how wonderful and loving a husband, father and son he was and that he was also a very generous and genuine person.”

Announcing the deaths to NHS colleagues, Cardiff and Vale University Health Board chief executive Len Richards said: "In my entire career in the health service, this terrible disease has been one of the most challenging periods, and the loss of colleagues is one of the most difficult things to come to terms with."

Announcing the deaths to NHS colleagues, Cardiff and Vale University Health Board chief executive Len Richards said: “In my entire career in the health service, this terrible disease has been one of the most challenging periods, and the loss of colleagues is one of the most difficult things to come to terms with.”

Executive nurse director Ruth Walker said: “It is absolutely heart-breaking to have lost two colleagues in the same week to Covid-19.

“Both Allan and Dominga were valued members of our team here in Cardiff and Vale UHB and we will miss them profoundly, and we send our condolences to their respective families.

“I would like to thank those staff members who worked with Allan and Dominga for the support they have given to their families during this difficult time.

“I know everyone who worked with them will be feeling sad today and how much we will miss these caring, compassionate and kind individuals.

“Our thoughts are with Allan and Dominga’s teams in UHB, and their loved ones both here in the UK and the Philippines.”