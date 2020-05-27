Police find £1m cash in suspect’s home after stopping his car

Police searching a man’s home after stopping his car have found £1 million in cash.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police’s Operation Venice, a squad set up to stop moped crime, stopped the suspect in a car park in north London on Tuesday.

They found £12,000 cash in the car, and the 31-year-old was unable to explain why he had so much money, the force said.

#ARREST | Officers from the Met’s Operation Venice Scorpion and Venice Investigation Team (VIT) have arrested a man and seized what is believed to be almost £1m in cash https://t.co/EjNQxMybyj — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) May 27, 2020

Officers then went to his home in Haringey, north London, and found nearly £1 million in banknotes stuffed into shoe boxes and bags, along with a number of passports.

Detective Chief Inspector Shaun White, who leads Operation Venice, said: “There is no justifiable reason for this much cash not being kept in a bank account, unless it has been sourced from ill-gotten activities involving criminality.”