Man held in murder probe after body of missing teenager found
Louise Smith, 16, was discovered in woodland at Havant Thicket on May 21.
A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of 16-year-old Louise Smith who disappeared on VE Day.
The teenager was last seen alive in Somborne Drive in the Leigh Park area of Havant, Hampshire, at midday on May 8 and her body was found in nearby woodland at Havant Thicket on May 21.
Police have not released a cause of death but are continuing searches of the area where she was found.
A man who had previously been arrested on suspicion of kidnap has been re-arrested on suspicion of murder.
A woman of the same age who had also previously been arrested for kidnap has been re-arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
A Hampshire police spokesman said both suspects were in custody.
