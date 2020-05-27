Johnson rejects call for Cummings inquiry amid rising Tory anger

Boris Johnson is standing by his senior aide Dominic Cummings despite mounting Tory anger and plummeting poll ratings.

The Prime Minister rejected a call for Cabinet Secretary Sir Mark Sedwill to investigate Mr Cummings’ actions at the height of the coronavirus lockdown.

Mr Cummings drove from London to Durham to isolate with his family during the lockdown and says he subsequently took a trip to Barnard Castle to see if he was fit enough to drive before returning to the capital.

Mr Johnson, who was questioned by the Commons Liaison Committee on Wednesday, said: “Quite frankly I’m not certain – right now – that an inquiry into that matter is a very good use of official time.

“We are working flat out on coronavirus.”

Asked whether the Government’s “moral authority” had been undermined by Mr Cummings’ actions and his own defence of them, Mr Johnson said: “I, of course, am deeply sorry for all the hurt and pain and anxiety that people have been going through throughout this period – this country has been going through a frankly most difficult time.

“We are asking people to do quite exceptionally tough things, separating them from their families.”

Mr Johnson said he would not be adding to his previous comments on Mr Cummings and said the public wanted politicians to focus on “uniting our message” and “focusing on their needs”.

The Prime Minister used his appearance at the committee – made up of the chairmen and women of Commons select committees – to announce that NHS England’s test and trace system would be up and running from Thursday.

The scheme will see people who have been in contact with someone who tests positive for coronavirus ordered to self-isolate for 14 days.

Meanwhile, the toll of deaths linked to the virus rose to almost 48,000.

Mr Johnson’s defence of Mr Cummings came after a minister quit in protest and more than 30 Tory MPs publicly called for the controversial aide to leave his post.

A YouGov survey for The Times showed the Conservative lead over Labour had been cut by nine points during the Cummings saga – the biggest drop since 2010 – as support for the Government fell four points to 44% with Labour rising five points to 38%.

Tory lead over Labour has fallen from 15pts to 6pts in less than a week, according to the latest YouGov/Times voting intention survey Con 44% (-4 since 19 May)Lab 38% (+5)Lib Dem 6% (-)https://t.co/9j45CP4dB1 pic.twitter.com/5BZ5EwLBnz — YouGov (@YouGov) May 26, 2020

In an indication of the difficulties Mr Cummings’ actions are causing at the top of Government, ministers were forced to deny that a review was being launched into fines issued to other people travelling with their families.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock used Tuesday’s Downing Street press conference to indicate he would consult the Treasury and “look at it”.

But on Wednesday morning Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said “there isn’t going to be a formal review” and the issuing of fines was a matter for the police.

He defended Mr Cummings’ actions and said people could “exercise a degree of personal judgment” in following lockdown laws.

“If there are no other options, if you don’t have ready access to childcare, then you can do as Dominic Cummings chose to do,” Mr Jenrick told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“The guidelines say that you must do your best, but they appreciate that family life poses particular challenges and in order to protect children you are able to exercise a degree of personal judgment.”

Tory MPs and scientists advising ministers have warned that Mr Cummings’ actions risk undermining respect for the restrictions which have helped curb the spread of the virus.

In other developments:

– The Prime Minister’s sister Rachel Johnson told ITV’s Good Morning Britain that if she were in Mr Cummings’ position she would apologise and admit she “messed up”

– Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, poured cold water over the Government plans to use “local lockdowns” to fight flare-ups of coronavirus

– Weston General Hospital in North Somerset closed to new admissions to “avoid being the cause of an outbreak” after tests revealed a number of staff with no symptoms had coronavirus

– Education Minister Nick Gibb said it was “difficult to say” whether the Government’s ambition to get all primary school children in England back in class before the summer holidays will come to fruition.