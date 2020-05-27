Eden Project considers new attraction in Dundee

The Eden Project is to investigate the feasibility of creating a new attraction in Dundee.

The original Eden Project in Cornwall, known for its geodesic Biome domes, one of which houses an undercover rainforest, has welcomed more than 22 million visitors since it opened in 2001.

The organisation has a number of UK and international projects and is now considering creating Eden Project Scotland in Dundee.

It said the attraction would be “transformational and regenerative with an overarching theme of humanity’s connection to the natural world”.

David Harland, chief executive of Eden Project International, said: “We are really excited to be working in Dundee. It is a vibrant city with big ambitions and we hope to be able to create something that encapsulates its unique appeal.

“The opening of the city’s V&A in 2018 was a bold statement of intent and we want to be part of the next wave, helping establish Dundee as a truly world-class destination.

“The city was traditionally known for its ‘jute, jam and journalism’, to which we would hope to add some joy, jubilation and, if not an actual jungle, at least the spirit that enabled us to build one under cover in an abandoned quarry in Cornwall.”

The Eden Project said it has generated more than £2 billion for the regional economy in Cornwall since it opened.

Eden is working with Dundee City Council and the University of Dundee, with the study being supported by businesses and institutions in the area.

The feasibility study, which is due to start in early June, will establish a suitable site for the project, begin developing content ideas and explore the potential for creating jobs and boosting the regional economy.

John Alexander, Dundee City Council leader, said: “We are delighted to be working with Eden Project International and our local and national partners on such an exciting collaboration.

Eden Project working with @DundeeCouncil and @dundeeuni to explore feasibility of new attraction in Dundee https://t.co/NWSlMrqZtE pic.twitter.com/FwoWiBqJQl — Eden Project Media (@eden_media_team) May 27, 2020

“Bringing Eden Project Scotland to Dundee would not only mean securing an amazing asset for local people to enjoy, but also adding another world-class attraction to our future visitor offer.

“The vision, ambition and determination embodied in projects like such as Eden – and V&A Dundee before it – will be critical to creating jobs and prosperity as we as a city recover and rebuild.”

Eden’s portfolio of international projects also includes developments in China, Australia, New Zealand and Costa Rica as well as UK projects including in Morecambe, Derry-Londonderry and Portland.

Tourism Secretary Fergus Ewing MSP said: “In these incredibly challenging times for tourism, business and the wider economy, it is encouraging to see potential new growth through the next steps towards Eden Project Scotland being taken.

“Dundee has a growing international reputation as a prestigious cultural and tourism destination and today’s announcement is incredibly welcome news for the city and wider region.”