High-speed ride ‘one of the worst’ police officer had seen

UK News | Published:

Corey Briscoe-McLeary reached 100mph in a 30 zone on his motorcycle.

Corey Briscoe-McLeary

A motorcyclist has been jailed for dangerous driving after he reached 100mph in a 30 zone.

Corey Briscoe-McLeary, 38, was seen by a police helicopter crew speeding through Harlesden, north-west London, mounting the pavement and running red lights.

In a 45-minute run, he sped through Brent and into Barnet, where an officer used a stinger – a roll of spikes used to deflate tyres – to stop the bike, the Metropolitan Police said.

Sergeant Tony McGovern, who has been an officer for 15 years, said Briscoe-McLeary’s riding was “one of the worst examples I have ever seen”.

Briscoe-McLeary, of Janson Close, Neasden, north-west London, was jailed for a total of eight months at Harrow Crown Court on May 19 for a raft of offences.

These included dangerous driving, possession of class B drugs, making off without payment and driving without insurance or a licence.

He was also sentenced for crimes that he was wanted for before the chase – battery, possession of cocaine, possession of cannabis and breach of a conditional discharge.

Briscoe-McLeary was banned from driving for 18 months.

Mr McGovern said: “I have been a police officer for 15 years and the manner of riding displayed in this incident was one of the worst examples I have ever seen.

“It was highly dangerous and this individual put his own life, and the life of other members of the public, in serious danger – this was without police units in direct pursuit.

“The main focus of everyone involved in this incident was bringing it to a safe conclusion.

“We could not let the high-powered motorcycle to continue riding in the manner it was – to allow it to continue would have posed even further serious risk to the public.”

