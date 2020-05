Britons made the most of eased lockdown restrictions on Bank Holiday Monday, flocking to beaches to soak up the sunshine.

People enjoy the hot weather on Bournemouth beach in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Taking to the water in Bournemouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The beach by Boscombe Pier soon filled up, with a warning displayed overhead (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Scenes between Bournemouth and Boscombe in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Strolling along Boscombe pier (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A busy Boscombe beach (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Keeping fit in the sunshine (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Advertising

There were quieter scenes on Worthing beach in West Sussex (Michael Drummond/PA)

Meanwhile, people enjoyed the hot weather on the Long Walk at Windsor Castle, Berkshire (Steve Parsons/PA)

(Left to right) Kate Wormald, Lizzie Walker, Fiona Oddy and Millie Arnison enjoy the sunshine at Bolton Abbey in North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

Crossing the stepping stones on the River Wharfe in front of Bolton Abbey (Danny Lawson/PA)