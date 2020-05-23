Downing Street feeling the heat as pressure grows on PM to sack Cummings

Lockdown questions continue to bombard the Government going into the bank holiday weekend as the Prime Minister faces pressure to sack his closest aide following reports he broke coronavirus-related travel restrictions.

Police have confirmed they attended Dominic Cummings’s family property in County Durham after allegations emerged that Boris Johnson’s chief adviser travelled more than 260-miles from his London home during the lockdown that his boss put in place across England.

Political leaders have piled pressure on Mr Johnson to sack the 48-year-old strategist.

Downing Street has so far refused to comment.

The news comes as authorities managing beaches and beauty spots are bracing for a heavy haul of visitors expected to put social distancing rules under strain.

Following the easing of some lockdown measures last week, there are no restrictions on how far people can go to get to the countryside, National Parks and beaches in England.

With the Met Office forecasting that temperatures could reach highs of 26C on Monday, many people may be planning trips to the beach, with pictures of crowds flocking to beaches in Brighton and Southend in recent days sparking fears that guidance over remaining two metres apart is being set aside.

People enjoy the hot weather at Whitley Bay beach in Tyneside following the arrival of good weather this week (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Ms Patel, speaking at the Downing Street briefing on Friday, said the Government guidance continued to be that all but essential travel abroad was advised against.

Mr Cummings’s reported Durham developments only added to scrutiny on No 10.

According to a joint investigation by the Daily Mirror and the Guardian, at the same time as the UK Government was instructing people to remain home – with fines in place for those contravening the rules – Mr Cummings reportedly decided to escape the capital.

He is alleged to have been present at his family home in the North East when police from Durham Constabulary turned up on March 31, following a call from someone reporting they had seen Mr Cummings in the area.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under pressure to sack Dominic Cummings after reports he broke the UK Government’s lockdown rules (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Durham police confirmed officers had spoken to the owners of an address in the city after reports a person had travelled there from London.

A spokesman for Durham Constabulary said: “On Tuesday, March 31, our officers were made aware of reports that an individual had travelled from London to Durham and was present at an address in the city.

“Officers made contact with the owners of that address who confirmed that the individual in question was present and was self-isolating in part of the house.

“In line with national policing guidance, officers explained to the family the arrangements around self-isolation guidelines and reiterated the appropriate advice around essential travel.”

Downing Street had previously confirmed Mr Cummings had started displaying coronavirus symptoms “over the weekend” of March 28 and 29.

The same day as police spoke with members of Mr Cummings’s family, his boss Mr Johnson was admitted to hospital with coronavirus, where he would later require treatment in intensive care.

According to the two papers, he was spotted a second time at the Durham property on April 5.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford MP said the aide’s position was “completely untenable”.

“He must resign or be sacked,” he added.

But friends of Mr Cummings suggested he would be going nowhere.

Close friends told the PA news agency: “He isn’t remotely bothered by this story, it’s more fake news from the Guardian.

“There is zero chance of him resigning.”

In related news:

– Children could be half as likely to catch coronavirus as adults, according to a review of global studies led by University College London.

– The Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) published papers assessing the impact of relaxing school closures on June 1, stating that the evidence on how likely children are to transmit Covid-19 remains “inconclusive”.

– The so-called R-number, the average number of people that will contract coronavirus from an infected person, was between 0.7 and 1.0 across the UK two to three weeks ago – slightly higher than the last rate declared by ministers.

– The number of deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK passed 45,000, according to the latest available data.

On top of pressure over Mr Cummings, ministers were facing backlash from the aviation and travel sector following the publication of more details of plans to subject international travellers to spot checks and £1,000 fines if they fail to self-isolate for 14 days after arriving in the UK.

Exemptions for road hauliers, seasonal agricultural workers and medical officials will apply, while the common travel area with Ireland will be unaffected.

But arrivals from France will not be exempt, following confusion in recent days.

Virgin Atlantic warned the plan would keep planes grounded.