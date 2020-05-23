Company supports hospitality workers with candles that smell like the pub

A candlemaking duo are aiming to support hospitality workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic with a range of scented candles that smell like the places they miss during lockdown.

London-based Paul Firmin and Niko Dafkos created charity candles to remind customers of places hit by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with scents of the pub, the cinema, and festivals.

Profits will be donated to Hospitality Action, which supports UK hospitality workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Industries invoked by the candle scents have been hit hard by Covid-19 restrictions, with festivals including Glastonbury cancelled until 2021, and pubs and cinemas closed during the UK-wide lockdown.

Mr Firmin told the PA news agency: “I think it is potentially a charity that wouldn’t naturally be at the front of everyone’s minds.

“I think that, when you look at both the places we have tried to recreate but also that whole industry, it just felt like the right project.”

(Scents of Normality/Uncommon Creative Studio/PA)

The pair collaborated with creative studio Uncommon to create the three candle scents.

Flavours include The Festival, which smells of cut grass and cider, The Local, with scents of cigarette smoke and rose wine, and The Cinema, which smells of popcorn and banana pick-and-mix sweets.

Mr Dafkos said: “Whilst we can still dream about far-flung destinations it’s actually the places closer to home that we miss the most.”