What the papers say – May 22

A breakthrough for Covid-19 antibody testing and good news for foreign NHS workers are among the main topics on the Friday front pages.

The Daily Mirror and Daily Express lead on the roll out of 10 million Covid-19 antibody tests from next week.

The Daily Mail also splashes with the antibody tests, saying it could be a huge boost in the push to have people return to work.

The Times says immunity certificates to free coronavirus survivors from social distancing restrictions are being considered again.

And The Guardian and the i report Boris Johnson has been forced into a u-turn which will mean foreign health workers in the NHS will not have to pay to access the health system.

Police will carry out spot to checks to enforce quarantine measures, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Metro reports the number of virus cases in London has plummeted.

And The Independent reports on Sir Keir Starmer’s comment that mental health is the “hidden cost” of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times leads on Hong Kong, saying China might reignite protests there by imposing a security law in a show of force.

The Sun says an unidentified Premier League WAG has been caught with a stun gun.

And the Daily Star leads on Susanna Reid denying she bumped into co-star Piers Morgan’s car.