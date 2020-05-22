Total of UK deaths involving Covid-19 passes 45,000

The number of deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK has passed 45,000, according to the latest available data.

Figures published on Friday by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency showed that 664 deaths involving Covid-19 had been registered in Northern Ireland up to May 20.

On Wednesday, figures from the National Records of Scotland showed 3,546 deaths involving Covid-19 had been registered in Scotland up to May 17.

And the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics, published on Tuesday, showed 39,071 deaths involving Covid-19 occurred in England and Wales up to May 8 (and had been registered up to May 16).

Together, these figures mean that so far 43,281 deaths have been registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, including suspected cases.

A further 1,832 hospital patients in England who had tested positive for Covid-19 died between May 9 and May 21, according to figures published on Friday by NHS England.

Together with the total figure of 43,281 registered deaths, this indicates the overall death toll for the UK is now just over 45,000.

The number of deaths in the UK involving Covid-19, based on death registrations, passed 10,000 on April 5 and 20,000 on April 13.

It then passed 30,000 on April 21, and 40,000 on May 3.