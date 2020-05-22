Terrifying footage shows moment Tesco store is robbed at gunpoint

Terrifying footage of a gunpoint robbery at a Tesco Express has been released as police hunt for the culprit.

CCTV shows a man wearing a white facemask and beanie hat walking into the store in Shoreham, West Sussex, at 6.27am last Friday.

He has a green jacket on and brandishes what police are saying is a silver handgun as he advances on a member of staff.

Police have appealed for witnesses (Sussex Police/PA)

The scared shop worker is seen putting both hands in the air and opening up the till.

The man, still holding the gun, then appears to grab a quantity of cash from the register and walks out of the store.

Detective Sergeant Andy Ricks said: “This was a terrifying incident and we are seeking the public’s help in identifying the man in the CCTV.

Police described the incident as terrifying (Sussex Police/PA)

“I am hoping that someone may recognise the distinctive beanie hat or the green jacket worn by the suspect.

“If you can help us in any way with our inquiries, please report online or call 101 quoting Operation Stafford.”

Two men, aged 30 and 38, from Shoreham, were both arrested on suspicion of robbery and have been released on bail until June 12, Sussex Police said.