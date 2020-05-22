Advertising
In Video: London Underground undergoes deep clean
Trains, buses and stations are being cleaned at least once per day, but underground trains are now given enhanced cleans every few days.
The London Underground has undergone an enhanced clean using a powerful disinfectant called Zoono-71 to help guard against the spread of Covid-19.
The capital’s underground system has been subject to more advanced cleaning practices throughout the coronavirus pandemic, with the busiest stations cleaned multiple times per day.
TfL has introduced a “rigorous cleaning regime” across all its services, including buses and Tube trains.
Advertising
This includes anti-viral fluid being sprayed inside areas used by passengers, and hand sanitiser dispensers being installed at bus stations and on Tube station platforms.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.