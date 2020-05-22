In Video: London Underground undergoes deep clean

The London Underground has undergone an enhanced clean using a powerful disinfectant called Zoono-71 to help guard against the spread of Covid-19.

The capital’s underground system has been subject to more advanced cleaning practices throughout the coronavirus pandemic, with the busiest stations cleaned multiple times per day.

(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

TfL has introduced a “rigorous cleaning regime” across all its services, including buses and Tube trains.

(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Advertising

(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

This includes anti-viral fluid being sprayed inside areas used by passengers, and hand sanitiser dispensers being installed at bus stations and on Tube station platforms.

(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)