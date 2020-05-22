Menu

In Video: London Underground undergoes deep clean

UK News

Trains, buses and stations are being cleaned at least once per day, but underground trains are now given enhanced cleans every few days.

TfL worker sprays anti viral solution Zoono-71 inside a Tube train

The London Underground has undergone an enhanced clean using a powerful disinfectant called Zoono-71 to help guard against the spread of Covid-19.

The capital’s underground system has been subject to more advanced cleaning practices throughout the coronavirus pandemic, with the busiest stations cleaned multiple times per day.

A TfL worker deep cleans a Victoria Line Tube train
(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

TfL has introduced a “rigorous cleaning regime” across all its services, including buses and Tube trains.

(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

This includes anti-viral fluid being sprayed inside areas used by passengers, and hand sanitiser dispensers being installed at bus stations and on Tube station platforms.

(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
UK News

