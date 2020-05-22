Marston’s and Carlsberg UK brewer to join and form £780m beer giant

Marston’s has announced plans to join its brewing arm with Carlsberg’s UK arm to form a joint venture worth around £780 million.

Wolverhampton-based Marston's will concentrate on its pubs, restaurants and hotels operations and have a 40 per cent stake in the new Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company.

The move, which is the latest in a string of deals involving UK brewers, has valued Marston’s brewing business at £580 million, with Carlsberg’s UK brewing division valued at £200 million.

With its headquarters next to the ring road in Chapel Ash, Marston's brewing business includes Banks's, Hobgoblin and Marston's Pedigree.

The companies said talks over the move started towards the end of 2019 and hope to seal the deal in the third quarter of 2020.

It is not yet known what implications the move will have for Marston's staff, many of whom have been furloughed since the coronavirus lockdown began.

Ralph Findlay, chief executive of Marston’s, said: “I am delighted to announce today’s joint venture with Carlsberg UK.

“This new partnership acknowledges Marston’s strategy, position and consistent outperformance against the UK beer market, realising value for shareholders today, whilst retaining an interest in the future upside of the combined entity.

“Marston’s strong heritage, extensive distribution platform and established reputation for brewing and logistics excellence, together with Carlsberg UK’s values, long history in beer, brand portfolio and scale, combine the best attributes of both to create a compelling beer business with an outstanding portfolio of global and local beer brands, proven brewing expertise, strong distribution network and wholesale opportunity.

"Marston’s will play a key role in the prospects of the combined entity which represents an exciting new chapter in Marston’s established brewing heritage and future potential, whilst enabling it to further reduce its debt and focus on maximising value from its high quality pub estate."

The partnership is intended to create a best in class, brand-led UK brewer and distribution company with increased scale and resources

Marston's is receiving a cash equalisation payment of up to £273m as part of the deal which will materially reduce the group's debts and provide additional financial flexibility.

Tomasz Blawat, managing director of Carlsberg UK, said: “We are excited to move into the next phase of our growth strategy.

“Our intent for the Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company is for it to become a platform for growth for all of our customers and suppliers, offering a bigger beer portfolio of complementary international, national and regional brands.

“We believe the new business will deliver even more value for employees, customers and consumers, thereby creating greater future growth potential.”

Cees ‘t Hart, chief executive of Carlsberg Group, said: “The creation of the joint venture is an important step forward for our UK business.

"The joint venture’s brand portfolio will allow us to offer a significantly stronger beer portfolio to our UK customers. In addition, the combined business will bring our customers wider choice, greater capacity, product innovation and marketing and distribution efficiency benefits.”