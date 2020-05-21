Photographer snaps more than 100 lockdown families on the doorstep

A photographer has snapped more than 100 local families standing by their front doors to document the coronavirus lockdown.

Kathie Tiffany, 38, started out with her own family-of-four, then took pictures of other families around the North Yorkshire villages of Embsay and Eastby.

Over the weeks, the project has developed as she photographed more and more households, some vulnerable, others key workers or mutli-generational families living under the same roof.

Mrs Tiffany would fit the project around her daily exercise, limiting houses that could take part to those within walking distance of her home.

The professional photographer, who also teaches ballet, then sends the images to the family and invites them to make a donation to the Manorlands Hospice, Skipton Foodbank, or another good cause.

One of the many families snapped by photographer Kathie Tiffany (Kathie Tiffany/PA)

Her collection of photographs will be archived to make an historic record of who was affected by the coronavirus lockdown in the villages.

Mrs Tiffany, married to primary school teacher Ed and mother of Ernest, seven, Arlo, six, Indigo, four and five-month-old Juno, said: “It has given me sanity.

“I have been able to still be creative and get out and tap into other people’s bubble for a moment each day.”

When the outbreak is over she hopes to hold an exhibition of the photos, along with a party for villagers.