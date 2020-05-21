Clarks to cut 900 office jobs in major turnaround plan

Shoe retailer Clarks has said it plans to cut 900 office jobs as part of a major shake-up.

The 195-year-old British firm said it has announced 160 redundancies globally today, including 108 job losses at its headquarters in Street, Somerset.

The retailer said it expects that roughly 700 employees will leave the business over the next 18 months, after creating 200 new roles.

Clarks said the move is intended to help the company operate in a “lean, effective and quick manner”.

Clarks stores have been closed due to Coronavirus (Martin Rickett/PA)

It trades from around 345 stores in the UK and has furloughed thousands of staff in the face of coronavirus.

Giorgio Presca, who was appointed chief executive officer of Clarks last year, said: “There are exciting opportunities ahead for our business, and we are having to make some difficult decisions to get there.

“We thank all affected staff for their contribution to our business and they leave their roles with our heartfelt respect and support.”

The company said 170 employees left the business last year as it started its turnaround strategy.

It also said that bosses at the business have been “reviewing funding options” with advisers to help shore the company’s finances in order to deliver its growth strategy.

Mr Presca added that the business will focus on three specific parts of its brand portfolio – Clarks Originals, Clarks Collection and Cloudsteppers by Clarks.

He said: “This is helping us move fast to get ahead of the changes in the ways that our consumers live their lives, so that we are there for them every step of the way.”

“We are a business that walks its own path, and we are evolving to put our brand and consumers at the heart of everything we do.

“This will ensure that our organisation is made to last, empowering our people to contribute to a great future for the company.”