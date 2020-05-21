Boris Johnson would ‘follow travel guidelines’ when considering G7 meeting

Boris Johnson would “follow” the travel advice in place at the time if US President Donald Trump decides to arrange an in-person G7 gathering next month, Downing Street has said.

US President Donald Trump, having cancelled the planned summer G7 meeting, said on Wednesday he was now considering rescheduling talks between the leaders of the world’s most advanced nations so they could take place face to face in Washington DC.

The White House incumbent said it would be a “great sign to all” of things returning to normal during the coronavirus pandemic.

Number 10 was asked by reporters during a daily briefing whether it was “sensible” to consider holding a global summit in person with many of the nations involved, including the UK, still in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now that our Country is “Transitioning back to Greatness”, I am considering rescheduling the G-7, on the same or similar date, in Washington, D.C., at the legendary Camp David. The other members are also beginning their COMEBACK. It would be a great sign to all – normalization! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “In the event of any travel, the PM would follow the guidelines at the time.”

Downing Street said the UK Government continued to be in talks with the US over how a summit could take place.

The US holds the G7’s rotating presidency this year and, as a result, is able to determine where the meeting is held and set the agenda.

Advertising

Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan are the other members.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Trump raised the possibility of rescheduling the summit, which had originally been due to take place between June 10-12.

“Now that our country is ‘Transitioning back to Greatness’, I am considering rescheduling the G7, on the same or similar date, in Washington DC, at the legendary Camp David,” Mr Trump tweeted.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) and US President Donald Trump pictured during their meeting at the annual Nato heads of government summit at The Grove hotel in Watford, Hertfordshire (Steve Parsons/PA)

Advertising

“The other members are also beginning their comeback.

“It would be a great sign to all – normalisation!”

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We are in close contact with the US in the run-up to the summit.

“We will need to look at the details of what the US are proposing.

“Hosting arrangements for the G7 are a matter for the country that holds the current G7 presidency, in this case the US.

“The PM continues to work with the G7 to ensure a co-ordinated international response to the coronavirus pandemic.”

A number of travel policy exemptions could be necessary for the summit to take place, with restrictions currently in place for travellers from Europe, home to four of the G7 nations.

And earlier this week the US and Canada agreed to keep their shared border closed to non-essential travel until June 21.

Meanwhile, formal White House preparations for the summit were halted two months ago when it was initially called off.

Mr Trump had originally planned to hold the annual summit at his private golf course near Miami.

But he switched the venue to Camp David after a public outcry over holding it at one of his money-making properties.