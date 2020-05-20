What the papers say – May 20

The front pages feature a knighthood for Bedfordshire’s charity champion and differing insights on the reopening of schools.

The Sun says “ARaise Sir Tom” for NHS fundraising efforts it calls a “charity miracle”.

Tomorrow's front page: Captain Tom Moore to be knighted for his inspirational 100th birthday walk ? https://t.co/ZevnegwCdw pic.twitter.com/MZKXtqcdZ4 — The Sun (@TheSun) May 19, 2020

The Daily Telegraph also covers the knighthood, as well as the British Medical Association dropping its opposition to schools reopening

Tomorrow’s Telegraph front page: “BMA drops opposition to schools reopening”#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/PEAQqCFJT1 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 19, 2020

But one of the Government’s most senior scientific advisers has cast doubt that schools will be able to reopen from June 1, according to The Times.

Video footage has been obtained by the Daily Mail which allegedly shows leaders of the National Education Union “discussing how to ‘threaten’ headmasters who tried to get their staff back to work”.

Advertising

Downing Street has been forced to retreat with up to 1,500 primary schools expected to remain closed “after a rebellion from at least 18 councils”, reports The Guardian.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 20 May 2020: No 10 retreats as rebellion over schools gathers place pic.twitter.com/LHBbrNufuL — Guardian news (@guardiannews) May 19, 2020

Metro says Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey “tried to pin the blame for blunders” during the pandemic on incorrect advice from scientists, with Ms Coffey telling the i a lack of resources led to medical testing being stopped in March.

Advertising

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has warned that the economy may not “immediately bounce back” as unemployment claims “soared at a record rate”, says the Financial Times in a story also covered by The Independent.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 20 May https://t.co/Hbf4owXZio pic.twitter.com/Ik61CSU5iM — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 19, 2020

Organ recipient Max Johnson urges the public to consider donating their organs to save lives on the front of the Daily Mirror.

Tomorrow's front page: You did it for me… now do it for Ethan #tomorrowspaperstoday https://t.co/JQUWoW3CNS pic.twitter.com/313Pt9xk9c — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) May 19, 2020

And the Daily Star says Britons will “Carry on” as millions continue with plans for summer holidays by camping under the stars in the UK rather than travelling overseas.