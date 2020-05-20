Inflation plunges to nearly four-year low in April

UK inflation plunged to its lowest level for nearly four years last month due to tumbling fuel costs and energy prices, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the rate of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) fell more than expected to 0.8% in April – the lowest level since August 2016 and down sharply on the 1.5% recorded in March.

Most economists expected inflation to fall to 0.9%.

The consumer price inflation including owner occupiers’ costs (CPIH) 12-month rate was 0.9% in April, down from 1.5% in March 2020 https://t.co/vcWHjKyX6T pic.twitter.com/mdE84Ut7kQ — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) May 20, 2020

CPI is now far wide of the Bank of England’s 2% target, while it is set to drop sharply lower still, with some economists bracing for a near-zero headline rate of inflation by the summer.

The ONS said average petrol prices dropped by 10.4p a litre between March and April – the biggest fall since unleaded petrol records began in 1990 – amid the global oil price rout.

Energy prices also pushed inflation lower as regulator Ofgem reduced its default tariff cap.

Jonathan Athow, deputy national statistician for economic statistics at the ONS, said: “While the coronavirus limited the availability of some goods and services, its effect on prices was more muted.

“Falling petrol and diesel prices, combined with changes to the domestic energy price cap were the main reasons for lower inflation in April.

“Games, toys and hobbies saw rising prices, perhaps as people occupied their time at home.

“Food prices grew no more quickly than other goods and services, though fresh vegetables did see stronger rises.”