Coronavirus deaths in Scotland fall for third consecutive week

Published:

The number of people who have died with confirmed or suspected Covid-19 is now more than 3,500, according to the National Records of Scotland.

Coronavirus stock

More than 3,500 people have died with confirmed or suspected Covid-19 in Scotland but the number of weekly deaths continues to fall, according to new figures.

A total of 3,546 coronavirus-related deaths had been recorded in the country as of May 17, according to the National Records of Scotland (NRS).

There were 332 deaths relating to Covid-19 registered between May 11 and 17, a decrease of 83 from the previous seven days and the third consecutive weekly drop.

The majority of coronavirus-linked deaths across Scotland in the week to May 17 were in care homes – at 55%, down from 57% the previous week.

The NRS figures are published weekly and account for all fatalities registered in Scotland where Covid-19 is mentioned on the death certificate.

They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government using Health Protection Scotland (HPS) figures because they include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.

The total number of deaths registered in Scotland from May 11 to 17 was 1,415 – 33% more than the average number of deaths registered in the same week over the last five years (1,064).

Covid-19 was the underlying cause of death in 85% of the 351 excess deaths, down from 96% the previous week.

Three-quarters (75%) of registered deaths involving Covid-19 to date were people aged 75 or over.

The NRS figures also show 38% of registered deaths involving Covid-19 between May 11 and 17 were in hospitals, up from 37% the previous week, while 6% were at home or in non-institutional settings, up from 5% the week before.

Pete Whitehouse, NRS director of statistical services, said: “These latest figures show that for the third week running since reporting of registered deaths relating to Covid-19 began there has been a reduction in Covid-19-related deaths.”

Giving the daily Health Protection Scotland figures, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said a total of 2,184 patients have died in Scotland after receiving a positive test for coronavirus, up 50 from 2,134 on Tuesday.

Speaking in the Scottish Parliament, the First Minister said 14,751 people have now tested positive for the virus in Scotland, a rise of 96 from 14,655 the day before.

There are 1,443 patients in hospital with confirmed or suspected Covid-19, a decrease of four from 1,447 on Tuesday, and 53 people are in intensive care, a fall of six.

She added preliminary analysis found that in Scotland “there is not a higher level of Covid-19 cases than would be expected” in minority ethnic communities.

UK News Coronavirus Health News

