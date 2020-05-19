Wagamama aims to reopen 67 restaurants for deliveries by end of June

Wagamama has revealed plans to reopen 67 of its restaurants for deliveries by the end of next month.

The pan-Asian restaurant chain launched a trial at five of its delivery kitchens earlier this month after being forced to shut its doors to customers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It said it will now rapidly expand its delivery service after the “successful” trials in London and Leeds.

It will reopen 24 sites this Thursday, with a further 20 reopening on Thursday May 28.

The chain said it hopes to have 49 sites open for delivery by the start of June, with this expanding to 67 by the end of the month.

Wagamama said it has devised a schedule of reopening new sites that will allow staff to slowly return to delivery-only work at their own discretion.

Emma Woods, Wagamama chief executive, said: “Over the past couple of months our focus has been on creating a safe working environment for our team members and our two-week trial has enabled our teams to return to work safely.

“The next logical step for us is to open additional sites throughout the UK, this will still very much form a test and learn approach for the business.

“The response of our return has been extremely positive and we look forward to our guests being able to get their Wagamama fix.”

After lockdown restrictions were introduced, Wagamama launched Wok From Home, a free video series teaching people to cook some of its most popular dishes, such as chicken katsu curry, from home.

It said the following sites will open on Thursday:

Islington

Great Marlborough Street

Hampstead

Hammersmith

Great North Finchley

Cambridge

Manchester Spinningfields (including take-out)

Liverpool

Didsbury

Nottingham (including take-out)

Reigate (including take-out)

St Albans

Newcastle

Sheffield City Centre

Fulham Broadway

Wimbledon

Putney (including take-out)

Ealing

Wandsworth

Kingston

Richmond

Victoria

Borough Market

Croydon