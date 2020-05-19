Queen discusses ‘state of the world’ with Canadian PM

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said he has spoken to the Queen about “the state of the world”.

The monarch, who is also Queen of Canada, held a telephone conversation with Mr Trudeau on Monday.

Mr Trudeau tweeted: “I spoke on the phone with Queen Elizabeth II today. We talked about the state of the world, Covid-19, and more.”

I spoke on the phone with Queen Elizabeth II today. We talked about the state of the world, COVID-19, and more. I also thanked her for the hopeful messages she has sent during these difficult times, and I wished her the very best this Victoria Day. https://t.co/lLM86KhhkM pic.twitter.com/ZeC7yZFCuH — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 18, 2020

He added: “I also thanked her for the hopeful messages she has sent during these difficult times, and I wished her the very best this Victoria Day.”

Victoria Day – May 18 – is the Queen’s official birthday in Canada.

Mr Trudeau told the monarch that the messages she sent to the people of Canada during the coronavirus pandemic had brought hope and encouragement during difficult times.

?? This afternoon, The Queen spoke to the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, via telephone. Today is Victoria Day, which marks The Queen’s official birthday in Canada. ? HM and the Prime Minister during an audience at Buckingham Palace in 2015. pic.twitter.com/PU6oGkQ4of — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 18, 2020

The Queen has a strong bond with Canada.

She is monarch of the Commonwealth realm and it has been her most frequent overseas destination.

She has visited more than 20 times, including a trip as a princess, but, now 94, a number of years ago she called time on her official overseas visits.

As a young child in the 1970s, Mr Trudeau met the Queen several times through his father, Pierre Trudeau, who was one of Canada’s longest-serving prime ministers.