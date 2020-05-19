Labour’s annual party conference cancelled due to coronavirus

Labour’s annual party conference has been cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis and will be replaced with online events, it has been announced.

Some 13,000 people were due to attend the conference in Liverpool this September, which would have been Sir Keir Starmer’s first as Labour leader.

A party spokeswoman said: “Our priority is the safety of members, staff and visitors to our events and the need to protect the public’s health.

“In light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we have therefore decided to postpone this year’s annual and women’s conferences.”

The annual gathering sees keynote speeches from shadow cabinet ministers and the party leader, as well as votes on motions to shape Labour’s policy.

Labour’s decision casts doubt on the conference season for the other main parties.

A Liberal Democrat source said a decision on the party’s own conference, due to be held in Brighton, would be made on Tuesday evening and it was expected to also be moved online.