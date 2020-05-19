‘Determined’ disabled man takes on 2.6 challenge for charity

A disabled man has been described as “determined” for taking on the 2.6 challenge in a walker for charity.

Gabe Judge, from Cornwall, walked 0.26 miles on Saturday and Sunday to raise money for Scope, and has increased his challenge to 2.6 miles as his fitness has improved.

The 21-year-old has cerebral palsy, autism, epilepsy, and is blind, but has raised more than £14,000 for the disability charity with his efforts.

His father, Simon Judge, said: “This challenge is a tough one for Gabe, but he’s always been determined. We give him as much independence as we can, and his walker really helps him with that.

“Since he got his walker from the college he’s been practising a lot, doing short walks to build up to the challenge. We stay on hand to correct his course if he isn’t going straight, but he’s doing it all under his own steam.”

Gabe Judge walked 0.26 miles on Saturday and Sunday to raise money for disability charity Scope (Debbie Judge)

Mr Judge will now be walking 2.6 miles every alternate day, from Tuesday until June 1.

Andrew Boswell, divisional manager at Scope, said: “Like many charities, Scope is facing a catastrophic drop in income. We’ve shut our 207 shops, our street fundraising is paused, and events have been cancelled.

Advertising

“We are so proud of our dedicated retail teams who have been doing amazing fundraising events at home during this difficult time to help us continue our vital work supporting disabled people.

“The 0.26-mile walk Gabe Judge has set himself really stands out. We all know how hard this will be for Gabe and send him our thanks and wishes for his incredible support.”

– Donations to Scope can be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/gabe-judge26